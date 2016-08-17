Bowling Green City Schools consider drug testing students

Bowling Green City Schools is considering drug testing students in the future.

Superintendent Francis Scruci says the idea of implementing drug testing of students recently came up.

"This isn't about a got you moment. This is about OK, we've identified a problem, now what are we going to do?" said Scruci. "How are we going to help you?"

He says they've already done drug sweeps at the high school in the past, so randomly testing students and or student athletes would just be another way the district can keep their students free from drugs.

"We're not going to bury our heads in the sand as a district and say that we don't think our kids are experimenting, because I think that's unrealistic," said the superintendent.

The plan would initially focus on high school students and then could expand to other grades. But Scruci says nothing will happen without consulting the community first.

"We want to know what people are thinking before we start making decisions. Because ultimately we're in this thing together," said Scruci.

The superintendent says though no major issues have led to this discussion, the goal is to make sure each student has the opportunity to grow to their full potential.

"We want to make sure that we do our part to give them every opportunity to be successful," said Scruci.

This topic will be up for discussion among the board the next few months to figure out all the details. The earliest it could be implemented would be the 2017 school year.

Meantime, they are also considering raising the minimum GPA for a student athlete from 1.7 to 2.0. The board will vote on that soon. The change could go into effect as early as the winter semester.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.