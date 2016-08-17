Meat stolen from soup kitchen could have fed 900 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Meat stolen from soup kitchen could have fed 900

By Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police say it happened again - Meat stolen from a local soup kitchen. 

Six boxes of hamburger patties and six huge pork loins were gone when staff at Helping Hands of Saint Louis returned to work this week. 

While it might be considered petty theft to some, the food could have served 900 people.

"It is a big deal to us,” said Nicole Gelardi, Helping Hands of St. Louis. “We serve on average 350 guests a day, and a lot of people who are homeless or just can’t stretch their food budget to be able to feed themselves or their family.”

With this most recent theft, the organization has been hit twice in six months.

"I'm estimating that with what they took we could have served 900 meals, which is really very disappointing,” said Gelardi. “As a charity, we have a budget we have to stick by. And all the food they took was purchased out of our budget, so it was a big hit.”

Staff members say they plan on taking extra safety measures to make sure windows and doors are more secure.

Anyone who wants to help replenish the meat supply or donate money can do so Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. at 443 Sixth St. in Toledo.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly