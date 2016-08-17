Meat stolen from soup kitchen could have fed 900

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Toledo police say it happened again - Meat stolen from a local soup kitchen.

Six boxes of hamburger patties and six huge pork loins were gone when staff at Helping Hands of Saint Louis returned to work this week.

While it might be considered petty theft to some, the food could have served 900 people.

"It is a big deal to us,” said Nicole Gelardi, Helping Hands of St. Louis. “We serve on average 350 guests a day, and a lot of people who are homeless or just can’t stretch their food budget to be able to feed themselves or their family.”

With this most recent theft, the organization has been hit twice in six months.

"I'm estimating that with what they took we could have served 900 meals, which is really very disappointing,” said Gelardi. “As a charity, we have a budget we have to stick by. And all the food they took was purchased out of our budget, so it was a big hit.”

Staff members say they plan on taking extra safety measures to make sure windows and doors are more secure.

Anyone who wants to help replenish the meat supply or donate money can do so Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. at 443 Sixth St. in Toledo.

