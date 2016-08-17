Heroin addiction increases need for foster families in NW Ohio

Heroin is an unforgiving drug, taking the lives of many people in Northwest Ohio. And it’s causing a great need for foster families in the area.

More children are being left without a stable home, because their parents or guardians have an addiction to heroin.

Compared to the same time last year, 100 more children are in the custody of Lucas County Children Services.

Leaders have set a lofty goal to license 400 new foster homes by the end of December. So far, they have 39 new foster families qualified.

"We have had to do some more outreach to the community, because again, children's services, we lead the community in the protection of children, but again, we need the community's help,” said Robin Reese, Executive Director of Children Services.

