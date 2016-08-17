Toledo-area people volunteer, donate after Louisiana floods

The Toledo chapter of the American Red Cross has sent 12 volunteers to Louisiana of a historic flooding event.

Leaders say the situation down there is already worse than after Super Storm Sandy five years ago.

“This is something that they're not going to recover from overnight,” said Dave Scott, former Baton Rouge resident.

Scott works in the WTOL promotions department. He worked at our sister station WAFB a year ago.

He says one fourth of his former TV station’s staff has had flooding damage to their homes.

“Starting to see pictures of places that are familiar to you, that you've been, that are just underwater. Street signs, like I know the name of that road; I know that area,” said Scott.

What those flood victims need right now is shelter, food, and clothing.

“Toledo is inherently a great, giving town - Not only of their money but of their time,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodny, Director of Toledo Red Cross. “Our organization is 94 percent volunteer driven. Everybody who is down from Northwest Ohio helping Louisiana right now, they're all volunteers.”

Mike Murray of Findlay told us why he made a $50 donation.

“It's something I think we all should do,” said Murray. “And if we were going through something, we would want some help from somebody else, I think.”

Learn more about helping flooding victims in Louisiana here.

