Courthouse construction limits parking options in downtown Tiffin

The construction has forced city and county officials to make temporary parking changes. (Source: WTOL)

Construction is underway for the Seneca County Joint Justice Center in downtown Tiffin. (Source: WTOL)

Progress in one local community is causing a bit of a parking problem. And it's an issue that won't be going away any time soon.

Now that construction is underway for the Seneca County Joint Justice Center in downtown Tiffin, the closing of Court Street means officials need to find temporary solutions for some city and county parking.

With Court Street shut down for 12 to 18 months, many of these premium downtown parking spaces will be out of commission as well.

So Seneca County Commissioner Fred Zoeller has been talking with the Elks Lodge, which is less than a block away, to see if County employees can use their lot during the day.

That would then free up the usual employees spaces for those needing to visit the County Court Annex.

Temporary signage and shuttle buses are also in the works to make it easier for those visiting downtown.

"Parking is certainly an issue, but if we can get county employees corralled into one area, that will leave some of the city lots and surrounding are open for the patrons of the courthouse." said Zoeller.

And the City of Tiffin has agreed to open spaces in their downtown lot for Court Street businesses.

