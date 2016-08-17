Tiffin Fire receives $1M grant to replace decades-old truck

The Tiffin Fire Department has received a $1 million grant to replace a truck that was built in 1981. (Source: WTOL)

The Tiffin Fire Department has received a $1 million gr ant to replace a truck that was built in 1981.

The money is coming from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Gr ant and will be 90 percent of the $1,100,000 price of a new ladder truck.

The City of Tiffin applied as a regional gr ant along with Bascom joint fire district and Clinton Township. The three departments have a Automatic Aid agreement where they will help during any fire call.

The truck being replaced has become a liability according to Tiffin Fire Chief Kevin Veletean, as it is constantly in need of repairs, which becomes costly and leaves the area without a ladder truck.

The new truck will be state of the art, and will be a benefit to all of Seneca County.

"Of those three departments, we are the only department that has aerial devices, although there is a need for them outside our area." said Veletean. "So, looking at it from a regional approach, it's a benefit for the entire area, not just our community specifically."

The new truck will be housed in the downtown Tiffin station late next year.

