TPS kicks off the school year with 'Welcome Back' luncheon for staff members

Toledo Public School kicked off their school year on a positive note. The district hosted a welcome back luncheon Wednesday for staff members, ahead of the First day of school on Thursday.

More than 1,500 staff members including bus drivers, lunch aids, substitute teachers and others enjoyed food and conversations at the south Toledo Cedar Creek campus.

Organizers say the luncheon was just a token of their appreciation for the employees and a push to get the school year started off in the right way.

“So we just like to kick the year off on a great start and let the TPS staff know that we are TPS proud. We are proud of each and every one of them, which means everyone from food services, bus drivers, crossing guards, teachers, and administrators. Everyone plays a role in our mission and vision,” said Dr. Romules Durant, TPS Superintendent.

Staff members say they are excited to meet some new faces and hear how the students spent their summer break.

Toledo public Schools kick off the 2016-2017 school year on Thursday.

