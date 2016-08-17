Fremont police respond to 2 rollover crashes within 5 minutes

The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating two crashes that happened within five minutes of each other early Wednesday morning.

The first happened at 1:50 a.m. on US-20 near Township Road 296.

Police say Tyler Friend, 22, went off the road, hit a telephone pole and was thrown from his car. He's expected to be okay.

Five minutes later, on County Road 592 and County Road 11, an SUV rolled several times

Police say Brandon Tittle, 19, went off the road, hit a ditch and rolled. He was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. He's also expected to recover.

Both crashes remain under investigation.

