Owens Corning helping students and teachers with supplies this school year

A local company is stepping up to make sure hundreds of kids have the tools they need to succeed this school year.

Owens Corning employees stopped by Rosary Cathedral School Wednesday, where they handed out backpacks full of school supplies to all 240 students.

This is just one of four local schools the company is helping by giving out more than a 1,000 backpacks!

"When you can help children in need right in your own back yard, it's just amazing. So, it's just a great feeling. And I think it's something we'll continue to do for years to come." said Ann Malak, Owens Corning.

Along with the backpacks, the company is providing classroom essentials to 75 teachers.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.