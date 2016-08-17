Back to School: TPS partners with TARTA for second year

Toledo Public School students will be catching the bus Thursday for the first day of school, but not all of the buses will be yellow.

TARTA buses will be hitting the road, but not on their normal routes. Instead they'll be picking up TPS high school students.

This is the second year for the collaboration between TPS and TARTA, which is aimed to save taxpayer money.

Students who are designated to take a TARTA bus must show their school ID to ride for free.

The buses will all run their designated school routes. Many will have just students on board, but some will also have public riders.

It's a win-win situation for both TPS and TARTA. The schools save money by not having the infrastructure and TARTA can spread the taxpayer money a bit further.

To find out if your child is eligible to ride a TARTA bus to school simply contact their school.

