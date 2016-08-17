Dressers sold at Walmart recalled over 'serious tip-over hazard'

If you have a four-drawer dresser in your child's bedroom, make sure it is not the Storybook brand sold exclusively at Walmart.com.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports the maker, Sauder Woodworking, is recalling 8,000 of these dressers because they are unstable unless they are properly anchored to the wall.

The CPSC reports the dressers pose a serious tip-over hazard that could end up seriously injuring or killing a child.

Due to a manufacturing problem, the CPSC reports these dressers do not comply with the voluntary safety standard.

The recall involves model number 416407. The white laminated chests have a single white wood pull on each drawer.

The chests were sold online at Walmart from April 2016 through June 2016 for about $100.

A label with the date code in the MM/YYYY format is located on the back of the unit.

If you own one of these dressers, the CPSC says you should stop using it immediately.

Sauder Woodworking is contacting all known purchasers directly and sending free repair kits and wall anchoring kits.

If a consumer is unable or unwilling to attach the repair kit, they should contact Sauder Woodworking for a full refund.

For more information on this recall, click here.

Copyright 2016 KFVS/WTOL. All rights reserved.