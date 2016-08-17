TPS looks to fill need for special education teachers

We're tracking all the local school stories plus tips on how to get ready for school without breaking the bank.

Going back to school can be a fun and challenging time for students, especially those with disabilities.

That's why the Toledo Public School district has staff on hand that are trained to help.

"We have students with autism, students with different learning disabilities, emotional disturbances, multiple disabilities, and we offer services for all disability categories here at TPS," said Beth Barrow, director of student services at TPS.

District leaders say there is a need for more special education teachers.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

