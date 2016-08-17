Police search for shooter after teen shot in leg

Toledo police are looking for the gunman responsible for shooting a teenager in the leg overnight in east Toledo.

It happened shortly before midnight at Leach Avenue and Earl Street at the Weiler Homes.

Police say the shooting took place between two apartment buildings. Several casings were found at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Police say the victim knows the shooter, now identified as Dijon Washington.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Washington is asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

