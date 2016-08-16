Another Toledo Jeep Fest? Lucas Co Commissioner weighs in

Nearly 40,000 people made their way downtown to celebrate all things Jeep on Saturday, and that meant big money was brought in to the Glass City.

More than $3 million was spent in that one day.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says this was the biggest single-event in Toledo history, and he doesn’t want it to be a once in a lifetime thing.

“Here's what I know, we can't pull this off one year and then forget about it. This is a sustainable event and should be a sustainable event,” said Gerken.

He says the rest of the steering committee behind Jeep Fest will meet again later this month to look at the possibility of having another festival next year.

