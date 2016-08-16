After finishing the 2015 season with an overall 5-5 record, Oak Harbor has a slew of new faces on both sides of the ball.

“We have no starters back on our defensive line," said head coach Mike May. "They’re going to have to develop quickly because we’re going to have to be ready to go week one.”

With all these new starters, senior leadership and player development will be key to the Rockets' success in this year's campaign,

“I really like the leadership we’re getting out of our seniors,” Coach May said.

For some of those seniors, the 2016 season is about giving all the effort they have for the team.

“I’m going to give it all I got, leave no regrets on the field,” said senior tailback Dylan Mansor

Senior Ethan Berlin added, “I just want to have a great season, go out there and give it my all."

Mike May is entering his ninth season as head coach of the Rockets. He says the key for his young team will focus on developing one day at a time.

“Just improving every day, that’s really our focus,” May said. “When we come on the field in the morning when practice starts for two-a-days, we have to be a better team at the end of the day.”

One position where the Rockets will have experience is at quarterback. Senior Jeff Winterfield will be starting his second year under center.

The only returning member to the offensive line protecting Winterfield is senior center Ethan Berlin. He says if the unit does not show their youth on Friday nights, it could be a difference-maker.

“Honestly everybody’s just got to do their job,” Berlin said. “They got to know their place, know what they’re doing, you know, they got to learn everything that they do.”



Oak Harbor opens up their season at home against Fostoria on August 26.

