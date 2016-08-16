Rain Where It's Needed - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Rain Where It's Needed

For the first time in several years, part of our area went into officially classified 'severe drought' conditions this past week. 






Many, but not all of those area have seen their heaviest rain of the summer in the past few days. Here is a map of rainfall between 8/11-8/16. 

 

Powered by Frankly