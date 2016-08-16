Rain Where It's Needed

For the first time in several years, part of our area went into officially classified 'severe drought' conditions this past week.
Many, but not all of those area have seen their heaviest rain of the summer in the past few days. Here is a map of rainfall between 8/11-8/16.
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.