Toledo Olympic high jump athlete falls short in Rio

The Local 14 UAW post was taken over by shirts that read “Good Luck Erik” across the front as Erik Kynard’s family showed support for the Rogers High School graduate Tuesday night. He competed in the high jump, in an effort to bring another medal home to the United States.

Kynard cleared 2.33 meters, the same mark that propelled him to win a silver medal four years ago in London.

However, he was eliminated in the next round after faulting three times at 2.36 meters. He finished sixth in the competition.

“This is our family, you know, this is what we do, we come out and we support and we show our love, and that is what is important to us,” said Brandynn Adams, Erik’s mom.

The room was filled with plenty of cheers and hugs following Kynard’s finish.

His mother says she is just ready for her boy to come home.

