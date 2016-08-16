Lake Flyers look to come back strong after perfect 2015 season

The Lake Flyers had a stellar 2015 campaign. A perfect 10-0 regular season record, an outright Northern Buckeye Conference title, and a state playoff berth.



Their only loss last year was against Chippewa 42-35 in the first round of the playoffs.



But it’s a new season with some old and new faces on the roster, but their goals remain the same.



“We just want to be successful and work hard every day, and I think so far the kids have bought into that,” said head coach Mark Emans.

Coach Emans is in his fourth season at the helm of the Flyers. He’s says staying healthy will be the crucial for another successful season.

“We have to stay healthy,” Emans said. “We have some numbers but we’re not very deep and we don’t have a lot of kids with varsity experience so we’ve just got to stay healthy.”

Sophomore Dawson Delventhal will start at quarterback for the Flyers. While it’s his first year in the pocket for Lake, he will have some returning starters from last year's team to help him out.

One of those is senior wide receiver Marty Pennington.

“I hope that no matter what happens this season, these kids will look back at this and be like this was a good thing for us to be a part of," Pennington said. "And they’ll be able to build success off of whatever happens this year,”



Besides Pennington, another key returner is offensive and defensive tackle Jimmy Urias.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior is the only returning starter to the offensive line. However, he believes the line will end up being the strong suit for the Flyers this fall.



“We’re doing good, we’re all seniors, but most of them, it’s their first year playing," Urias said. "I’m the only returning starter from last year, but our [offensive line] will be pretty good.”

Lake kicks off their season on the road at Montpelier on August 26.

