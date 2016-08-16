Port Clinton Lighthouse returns to Lake Erie shore after 64-year absence

The Port Clinton Lighthouse is an important part of the city’s past, and can even be seen on the city’s seal. It’s been out of the public’s view since the 1950s, but that all changed Tuesday.

The lighthouse made its return back to the Lake Erie shore after being absent for 64 years.

Hundreds turned out to Waterworks Park to watch as crews meticulously moved the 120-year-old lighthouse onto its new foundations. Folks were thrilled to see an important part of the Lake’s history restored.

“It's one of the very few wooden ones left, and it's very important history,” said Jack Burris, who drove from Fostoria. “Every ship captain depends on a lighthouse, and we think it's our light of life, said Lew Bechtol, a fan of the Lighthouse.

Tuesday marked the end of five years that the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy has volunteered countless hours of restoring the wooden structure.

After coming to an agreement with the City, the conservancy will retain ownership of the lighthouse and maintain the immediate property.

“We've wanted to see this back out where people could see it and enjoy it and visit it and be a part of this community,” said Darrell Brand of the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy.

The move also marks a break in the battle over Waterworks Park. As part of the agreement to place the lighthouse here, the city will let the lighthouse remain where it is if plans to build a resort on the park property are finalized.

“It's historic, it's a good day for Port Clinton. It's a legacy that is going to last forever,” said Hugh Wheeler, Mayor of Port Clinton.

A replica red lamp is currently being manufactured, and will be installed in late September.

