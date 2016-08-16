BBB warns college students to keep an eye on their personal belongings

Now that college students are getting ready to go back to school, the Better Business Bureau is warning young adults to keep an eye on their IDs and personal belongings.

Dick Epstein with the Better Business Bureau has the steps college students need to make to better protect themselves:

School mailboxes are not always secure and often can be accessed easily in a dorm or apartment. Have sensitive mail sent to a permanent address, such as a parent's home or a post office box.

Important documents should be stored under lock and key. This includes your Social Security card, passport and bank and credit card statements.

Shred any paper documents that have sensitive financial information rather than just tossing them out. Shred any credit card offers that come in the mail.

Never lend your credit or debit card to anyone, even if they are a friend. Just say no if your friend wants you to cosign for a loan or financing for items like a TV.

Make sure your computer, laptop or tablet has up-to-date antivirus and anti-spyware software.

Don't prop open the door on your dorm room! This is the single biggest source of theft in dorms

Always check your credit or debit card statements closely for any suspicious activity. Getting your statements online is more secure, but actually look at them.

College students get many offers for free merchandise if they sign up for credit cards or online services. These can ruin your credit. Beware!

If you have questions or a consumer problem, call the Better Business Bureau at 419-531-3116 or 1-800-743-4222.

