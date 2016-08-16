Toledo's News Leader: Helping Louisiana

Red Cross volunteers work to set up a shelter for flood victims in South Louisiana. (Source WAFB)

Flooding in Baton Rouge on Monday, August 15 on O'neal Road. (Source: Viewer submitted photo to WAFB)

At least 13 people have been killed and thousands more forced from their homes in historic floods in Louisiana.

At a news conference Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said “well over” 20,000 people have been rescued since the flooding started on Friday. That figure is expected to increase.

"I don't know if we have a good handle on the number of people who are missing," Governor Edwards said.

Historic flooding claims at least 13 victims

The governor also said at least 40,000 homes have been damaged by flood water, a number that is also expected to increase.

While some areas are entering recovery mode, new places downstream could see more flooding and officials are still in search and rescue mode.

That is why WTOL 11, FOX 36 and Raycom Media are teaming up with the American Red Cross to bring disaster relief to those affected by the flooding.

Donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text LAFLOODS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. People can also donate online.

Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

The Red Cross is asking that instead of donating items, those that want to help should donate money so items needed can be bought in bulk.

Anyone with loved ones in the area affected by flooding can search for their name on the Red Cross Safe and Well website. The site allows people to register and list themselves as safe and well to give friends and family peace of mind.

