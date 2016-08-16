Getting Kids to Eat More Vegetables: Dei Fratelli Can Help!



Back to School recipes kids will love from Dei Fratelli

Kids Easy BBQ Sauce

Prep time 5 min Cook time 5 min Servings 40+

1 (28 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Tomato Puree

1 ? Cup Light Brown Sugar

1 Cup Honey

1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

2 Tbsp. Soy Sauce

½ tsp. Smoked Paprika

1 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Mix all ingredients in bowl.

2. Place in a large saucepot and bring to a simmer over medium high heat.

3. Cook for 5 minutes. Allow to chill before serving.

Makes about 6 cups.



Tomato Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Prep time 10 Minutes Cook time N/A Servings 24 +

1 (14.5 oz.) Dei Fratelli Chopped Italian Tomatoes, drained

1 ½ Cups Regular Yogurt, plain

1 ½ Cups English Cucumber, seeds removed

Salt to taste

Directions:

1. Use the larger holes of a box grater to shred the seeded cucumber.

2. Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Season with salt to taste.

Makes about 3 Cups

Quick and Easy Parmesan Dipping Sauce

Prep time 5 min Cook time N/A Servings 3

Ingredients:

1 15 oz. Can Dei Fratelli Pizza Sauce

¼ Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Preparation:

1. Mix the parmesan cheese and Dei Fratelli Pizza Sauce in a medium bowl.

2. Allow to sit in refrigerator for one hour.