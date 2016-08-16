Getting Kids to Eat More Vegetables: Dei Fratelli Can Help! - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Getting Kids to Eat More Vegetables: Dei Fratelli Can Help!

By Wendy Sheridan, Producer
Connect


Back to School recipes kids will love from Dei Fratelli

Kids Easy BBQ Sauce

Prep time 5 min   Cook time 5 min   Servings  40+

1 (28 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Tomato Puree
1 ? Cup Light Brown Sugar
1 Cup Honey
1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. Apple Cider Vinegar
2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard
2 Tbsp. Soy Sauce
½ tsp. Smoked Paprika
1 tsp. Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1.    Mix all ingredients in bowl. 
2.    Place in a large saucepot and bring to a simmer over medium high heat. 
3.    Cook for 5 minutes. Allow to chill before serving. 

Makes about 6 cups.


Tomato Cucumber Yogurt Sauce

Prep time 10 Minutes   Cook time N/A    Servings  24 +

1 (14.5 oz.) Dei Fratelli Chopped Italian Tomatoes, drained
1 ½ Cups Regular Yogurt, plain
1 ½ Cups English Cucumber, seeds removed
Salt to taste

Directions:

1.    Use the larger holes of a box grater to shred the seeded cucumber. 
2.    Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Season with salt to taste. 

Makes about 3 Cups

Quick and Easy Parmesan Dipping Sauce

Prep time 5 min      Cook time N/A      Servings 3

Ingredients: 
1 15 oz. Can Dei Fratelli Pizza Sauce
¼ Cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

Preparation: 
1.    Mix the parmesan cheese and Dei Fratelli Pizza Sauce in a medium bowl. 
2.    Allow to sit in refrigerator for one hour. 

Powered by Frankly