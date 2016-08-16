Prosecutor seeks death penalty against man charged in Sierah Joughin's murder

The Fulton County man charged with the murder of University of Toledo student 20-year-old Sierah Joughin has been indicted on 19 counts.

James Worley is facing several charges in the case, including two counts of abduction, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and two counts of possessing weapons under disability.

Sierah Joughin went missing on July 19 while riding her bike in rural Fulton County. Her remains were found just three days later on July 22 in a shallow grave on County Road 7, not far from Worley's home.

An autopsy determined she died of asphyxiation.

Worley was originally arrested on July 22 for abduction. He was later charged with aggravated murder in the case.

Prosecutors will now seek the death penalty against Worley - a cost that could exceed $1 million.

The Fulton County prosecutor and sheriff declined an interview with WTOL's Emily Nelson, however she spoke with a neighbor who lives across the street from Worley with his wife and small children.

"Knowing how God protected us and knowing now what he did looking back we're a little bit in aw of thinking wow that was really close to home," said Ben Michalek.

Michalek says he didn't notice anything out of the ordinary in his conversations with Worley. He says he prays for Worley and Sierah's family, but justice should be served.

Worley will be back in court Friday at 10:30 am. He remains behind bars at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

