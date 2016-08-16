Man safe after jumping from window of burning home

A man is now safe after jumping from the second floor window of his burning home Tuesday morning.

According to Toledo Fire, crews arrived at the house fire on Glenwood Avenue around 4 a.m. and saw heavy fire at the front of the house on the first and second floor.

The roof of the home did collapse. A downed power line also brought out Toledo Edison crews.

Crews were not been able to get inside the home safely because of hot spots.

That fire has since been put out.

The man who lives inside the home says he usually sleeps on the first floor, but decided to sleep on the second last night. When he woke up he smelt smoke and saw flames, and that's when he jumped from the window.

Luckily, he is the only person living at the home. His dog, however, has not been found.

Fire investigators are now working to figure out how the fire started.

