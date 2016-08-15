Residents respond to Environmental Impact's statement on Nexus Pipeline

A proposed 255 mile pipeline is expected to transfer 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Eastern Ohio the Southeast Michigan.

Since day one, there has been plenty of public outcry against the pipeline; from the agricultural community to municipalities worrying about their water quality.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a Draft Environmental Impact Statement on the Nexus pipeline, and found a few adverse impacts, but Nexus remediation would lower those to less than significant levels.

Fremont and Sandusky County residents had the chance to respond to the Environmental Impact Statement on the Nexus Pipeline Monday.

“It’s a fact that we need this in this country, we have the resources for the energy, and if we've got it, why don't we use it and put people to work? We all need the jobs, we all have families to feed," said Dennis Stiles of Pipeliners Local 798.

Public comment on the Environment Impact Statement will last until August 29.

