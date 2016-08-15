Fostoria accepting volunteers for response team

The Seneca County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is looking for volunteers in the Fostoria area to supplement their emergency service in the event of a disaster.

CERT began in the 1980s and was revived following the attacks on September 11.

It’s a way for private citizens to receive training in first aid, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism response.

Thus far, only 15 people in Seneca County are certified volunteers - five of which are live in Fostoria.

A new round of classes are set to begin soon to bump up the volunteer base in Fostoria. It’s a vital tool for the entire community in the event of a disaster.

“If they've gotten their family safe, then they can go on and be called out and help the rest of the community. And keep everybody going before the first responders get there. First responders can't be everywhere at the same time,” said Suzzanne Black, CERT Coordinator.

Applications for the CERT training can be found on the Senaca County CERT Facebook page.

The first of nine sessions begin on September 15 at the Fostoria Fire Department.

