Grand jury meets to indict man on felony murder charges in death of UT student

A grand jury met in Fulton County Monday to review evidence against James Worley to indict him on felony murder charges in the death of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.

Worley was charged with kidnapping and aggravated murder in the death of Joughin, but waived his rights to a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors presented facts and witnesses in the case in order to officially charge Worley with a warrant, to continue holding him at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The Fulton County sheriff’s office confirmed to WTOL’s Emily Nelson that subpoenas were served to witnesses ordered to appear in court to testify in front of the grand jury.

Prosecutors say more charges could be filed against Worley in the future.

WTOL reached out to Joughins family for reaction as this case moves forward, but have not hear back from them.

