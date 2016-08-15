Fifth Third Bank partners with Family House to donate supplies, toiletries to families in need

As children in the Toledo-area head back to school, one shelter is always in need of everyday necessitates to help families that are in need.

Monday, Fifth Third Bank dropped off a donation to students at Family House, a shelter that keeps families in crisis situations together.

Employees collected $300 in cash, along with $1,000 worth of school supplies and other items.

“There's 65 kids right now, and they didn't have any underwear, and they didn't have a lot of school supplies. So, in one week's time, we collected 600 pairs, and Probably 7 boxes of school Supplies. Fifth Third picked up on that, they loved the idea of that dignity piece that we provide for our kids at Family House, and they just exploded with compassion. So we're just excited about this partnership and so many kids are going to be helped through their compassion."

Family House accepts donations all year long. If you would like to help them, click here.

