Changes to Bowling Green's trash, recycling collection to take effect soon

Some new rules affecting the trash of Bowling Green residents are going into effect at the end of the month.

Starting August 31, some new rules will be enforced. City council passed the new regulations back on the first of the month.

They say the rules will help keep Bowling Green neighborhoods appealing and healthy.

The guidelines will also improve the efficiency of trash and recycling collection.

Some of the changes include:

Container lids shall be closed at all times.

All containers shall be set at the curb with the lid opening facing the street with the lid fully closed, and all containers shall be removed from the right-of-way by 7 am the day following collection.

On non-collection days, all refuse and recycling containers – including dumpsters – whether City or privately owned, shall be stored within an enclosed area or in the side or rear yard of the premises adjacent to the structure with the lid closed.

Again, these changes will go into effect on August 31.

Call Public Works at 419-354-6227 or the Mayor/Municipal Administrator’s Office at 419-354-6204 for questions.

Click here to read more on the changes.

