Former Toledo officer faces new charges in 2014 attempted murder - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Toledo officer faces new charges in 2014 attempted murder of Toledo woman

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
Frank Ramirez (Source: Toledo Police Department) Frank Ramirez (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former Toledo police officer will see new charges in an attempted murder case. 

Frank Ramirez was in court Monday. He is accused of playing a role in the December 2014 attempted murder of a Toledo woman. 

On Monday, Ramirez was also charged with firing a gun over a highway. 

Two others have pleaded guilty in the case and are set to testify against Ramirez.  

Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly