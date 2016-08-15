Former Toledo officer faces new charges in 2014 attempted murder of Toledo woman

A former Toledo police officer will see new charges in an attempted murder case.

Frank Ramirez was in court Monday. He is accused of playing a role in the December 2014 attempted murder of a Toledo woman.

On Monday, Ramirez was also charged with firing a gun over a highway.

Two others have pleaded guilty in the case and are set to testify against Ramirez.

