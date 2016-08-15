New trial could soon be set for Ottawa Hills officer convicted of shooting unarmed motorcyclist

A hearing has been set for the former Ottawa Hills police officer convicted of felonious assault.

Thomas White was found guilty back in 2010 for shooting an unarmed motorcyclists during a traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed.

White admitted to the shooting. He said he thought the man was reaching for a gun. But police later found he was unarmed.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but soon appealed the guilty verdict.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled in favor of the appeal in 2013, affirming the 6th District Court of Appeals decision and granting White a new trial.

On Monday, a hearing was set for Sept. 1 to deal with motions in the case.

A new trial date could be set at that hearing.

