Trial date set for Toledo man accused of raping woman in Old Orchard neighborhood

A man accused of a raping a woman in Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood was in court Monday.  

James Moore is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a nearly $2 million bond. He's charged with rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. 

Prosecutors say Moore raped a woman at gunpoint behind a home on Douglas Road back in June. 

A pretrial hearing in the case was set for Sept. 26. 

Moore's trial date is set for Oct. 31. 

