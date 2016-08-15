Trial date set for Toledo man accused of raping woman in Old Orchard neighborhood

A man accused of a raping a woman in Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood was in court Monday.

James Moore is being held at the Lucas County Jail on a nearly $2 million bond. He's charged with rape, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.

Prosecutors say Moore raped a woman at gunpoint behind a home on Douglas Road back in June.

A pretrial hearing in the case was set for Sept. 26.

Moore's trial date is set for Oct. 31.

