Toledo City Council informs voters on income tax levy at town hall meetings

Toledo City Council members like Lindsay Webb say there can be a lack of trust when it comes to city government and how money is spent. She says it's her job along with other council member's to make sure voters understand there's no more fat to trim in Toledo's general fund.

Council members say catastrophic cuts will happen if the three-quarter percent income tax doesn't pass in November, including eight firehouses being shut down if voters ultimately vote no on the income tax.

"I can tell you right now if we shut down every aspect of city government and simply left police and fire we would still be making cuts to police and fire. Public safety makes up 90 percent of the general fund budget and this is 55 million dollars of the general fund budget," said Webb.

That means firefighters at the remaining stations would be responsible for responding to the cities 160 calls a day for help, and to you that means it could mean the difference between a four minute response time and an eight minute response time.

This is just one of many things council hopes to address in six town hall meetings across every district between now and October.

Members of council, and members of the police and fire unions will be at the scheduled meetings to answer questions and explain the tax. They really want to make sure voters realize this is a tax they have been paying for 30 years, and that it's not a new tax it's a renewal.

"To get people to really understand. We have people like me, who vote all the time and listen to our elected officials, sometimes without any understanding. Well, now I'm giving you that understanding. I was that person, they can walk up to me and say 'why?'" said Councilwoman Yvonne Harper.

The town hall meetings will be held in every district. The times and locations are listed below:

August 29 - District 5 - Sanger Branch Library - 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 - District 1 - Kahle Senior Center - 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 - District 6 - Regina Coeli - 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 - District 4 - (1415 Jefferson) Nexus - 6 p.m.

Oct. 11 - District 2 - Bowsher High School - 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 - District 3 - East Toledo Family Center - 6 p.m.

