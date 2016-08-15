6 lbs of heroin found in hidden compartment during traffic stop, 2 men charged

Two men are facing drug charges after state troopers found a hidden compartment filled with drugs in their car during a traffic stop in Sandusky County.

It happened Friday, August 6, around 10:48 a.m. on I-80 near milepost 82. Troopers stopped the SUV for speeding and following too closely. During the traffic stop a drug-sniffing K-9 alerted troopers to the drugs, which were then they found in a hidden compartment. In all, six pounds of heroin worth just under $200,000 was recovered.

Both 36-year-old Rogelio Ugarte and 24-year-old Gustavo Beltran were booked at the Sandusky County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking of heroin, both first-degree felonies. Both men are also charged with having a hidden compartment in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

If convicted, the two could face up to 21 and a half years in prison and a $45,000 fine.

