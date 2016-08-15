Man dies after being hit by car in Toledo over the weekend

A Toledo man has passed away after being hit by a car over the weekend.

It happened around 10:17 p.m. Sunday. Toledo police say 49-year-old James Grays was stepping off the curb to cross Bancroft Street near Upton when he was hit by a car driven by 45-year-old Jerry Simmons.

According to police, Simmons continued to drive away after hitting Grays, but witnesses later stopped him at Nebraska and Parkside.

Right now, it is unknown what charges, if any, Simmons will face.

According to Grays' family, he passed away from his injuries Monday at Toledo Hospital.

