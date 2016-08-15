Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Lasalle Township

Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Friday.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Yargerville Road, about a mile and a half from Telegraph Road.

Troopers say 53-year-old Gary Dingess of Toledo, Ohio, was driving his 2002 Chevrolet pick-up truck west on Yargerville. Then, for an unknown reason, Dingess crossed over the eastbound lane and crashed into a tree in a nearby resident's front yard.

Dingess was transported to ProMedica Hospital in Monroe, where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers say Dingess did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They also say alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Troopers on scene were assisted by the Lasalle Township Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance personnel.

The crash remains under investigation.

