Local Olympian qualifies for men's high jump final

Erik Kynard's mom Brandynn Adams watching her son compete in the men's high jump qualifier at 2016 Rio Olympics (Source: WTOL)

United States' Erik Kynard competes in the men's high jump qualification during the athletics competitions in the Olympic stadium of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Local Olympian Erik Kynard is in the spotlight this morning after a great performance in Rio.

Kynard is now among 15 of the men who qualified for the men's high jump final, which will be held on Tuesday.

A silver medalist for the U.S. in 2012, Kynard equaled the highest leap Sunday of two-point-two meters, which he cleared on his first attempt.

Stay with WTOL 11 as Kynard's hometown cheers him on.

