Findlay City Schools adds new 'Career Explorations' course to curriculum

Findlay City Schools is adding a new course to its curriculum this year in hopes of exposing kids to their future careers.

The new "Career Explorations" class is a state-mandated program for 7th graders, which introduces students to 16 different professional fields.

Officials say it will help kids focus on their future, even if they're not sure what they want to do.

"The opportunities are there. We just want to make sure that kids see that light at the end of the tunnel, and understand that no matter what your goals are, that you can be very optimistic about where you're going," said Superintendent Ed Kurt.

Another class for 8th graders that focuses on business communication will also be added this year.

