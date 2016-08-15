1 person rushed to hospital after shots fired at vigil for 17-year-old shooting victim

Two major investigations are going on at the safety building after the murder and shooting from over the weekend. Police are investigating after shots rang out during a candle-light vigil was held for a man who was shot and killed in the same spot just a day before.

It happened on Nesslewood near Scottwood in the Old West End. Toledo police say a man was shot in his leg and transported to the hospital after a candle-light vigil for 17-year-old Desmont Kendall.

"These events are often emotionally charged when we have these memorials so we don't know if it was something somebody didnt like or had a problem with or if it was directly related to what occurred the night before," said Lt. Joe Heffernan.

WTOL 11 is told there was a large turnout at the vigil; people were drinking, singing and celebrating the 17-year-old who was killed Saturday while riding his bike.

Kendall lives several blocks away from the intersection, but was shot near the home of his aunt. Family members say he was a student at the Glass City Academy and was about to graduate.

"It's just scaring me. People think stuff out here is sweet, like this stuff ain't sweet out here. This is getting serious, real serious. This is just too much going on," said one resident.

But the vigil ended abruptly when someone fired a gun into the crowd, hitting one man and killing a neighborhood cat. Police found casings scattered down Nesslewood.

Family and friends say Kendall was an aspiring rapper and boxer.

Police continue to look for the person(s) responsible.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

