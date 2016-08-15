Suspect faces felony murder charges after deadly stabbing in west Toledo

A man is now being charged with felony murder after a deadly stabbing in west Toledo earlier this month.

Jack Birdsell, 21, was formally indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on aggravated murder and murder charges. He is now facing a felony murder charge as well.

Police say a fight broke out shortly before midnight back on August 14, between the victim, 42-year-old Brian May, and the suspect, 21-year-old Jack Birdsell, at a home on the 5800 block of Georgedale Road, ending in the fatal stabbing of May.

When rescue crews arrived they found May inside the home with multiple stab wounds. Crews tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful. May was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Birdsell did flee the scene and was located by a Toledo K-9 officer. Video captured by WTOL 11 shows Birdsell being put into the back of a police car in handcuffs and with no shirt.

Police say Birdsell admitted to stabbing May multiple times.

Neighbors say that they heard a loud scream for help shortly before the police began showing up. They also say that four people live in the home. Right now, police say they're unsure if May or Birdsell live at the home, but they were acquaintances.

Birdsell is being held on bond in the Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.