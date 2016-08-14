Alert Days: Monday and Tuesday

Another dose of heavy downpours is likely early this week. Rain totals will be over 2" in some locations by the time rain ends on Tuesday.
Rainfall may begin as light, steady showers during the day Monday.
The heavier downpours are more likely to come late Monday evening, overnight and into Tuesday morning. Rain may fall as fast as 1-2" per hour.
Stay tuned for more updates here and on the First Alert Weather App:
iPhone: http://bit.ly/1tEoHlD
Android:http://bit.ly/1zua7Ag
