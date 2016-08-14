High scoring Blue Devils looking to continue last season's success

A new standard has been set for the Springfield Blue Devils program.

A year ago, the Springfield Blue Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 1994.

Pat Gucciardo's ‘fun and gun’ offense is among the highest scoring in Ohio… 48 points a game last year.

They'll once again be a factor in the NLL and likely in the postseason.

"The playoffs is goal number one. Work into the postseason. A chance to run the table from there," said Coach Gucciardo.

Gucciardo's son AJ will start at quarterback.

He's only a sophomore but is smart and has a good arm.

Still, he needs to stay within himself and develop.

And you have Bryant Koback to hand off to.

Koback ran for 2-thousand yards and 36 touchdowns last year.

With a returning front line to work with, the Blue Devils might be among the best teams of any division in northwest Ohio!

"I don't think I've seen it this smooth in my four years of varsity play. Everyone's working hard. It should be a good season this year,” said Koback.

Lamar Wicher has high expectations.

"Same as last year you know? Leading scoring team in the state, try to get a touchdown every single time. 7 points on the board every time," said Wicher.

The Blue Devils open their season at home with Ross.

