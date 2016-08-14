Clay Eagles make the best of a tough situation

Let's be honest… Clay doesn't belong in the Three Rivers, with the likes of Whitmer, Central Catholic and St. Johns.

The Eagles have just 3-wins in the last 2 years.

They should be in the NLL, but they're not.

Still, Mike Lee, in his 4th year as head coach, doesn't make excuses. He just keeps working harder to make his program better.

"The thing I like right now in my 4th year, these are the hardest working kids I've ever had. They're diehards. We had a great off-season. I am so proud of them and couldn't be happier," said Coach Lee.

The numbers are good.

With a 3-year starting quarterback, Josh Kiss, the Eagles will fly with their spread offense.

"We're gonna work hard every game to give it our best shot. I know we're in a tough league. That's why we have to work so hard in the off-season. Everyone's excited for the season and what it will bring,” said Kiss.

Is the TRAC tough? Yeah. But even Clay’s non-conference slate doesn't do them any favors.

Clay opens at home with Perrysburg.

