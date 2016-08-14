Semi driver charged after child dies, multiple injured in Ohio Turnpike crash

The crash caused significant backups and necessitated the removal of a section of barrier wall to get the highway cleared. (Source: Twitter)

The driver of a semi who caused a ten-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday now faces several charges.

The Erie County crash left a 14-year-old girl dead and backed up traffic for miles.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 110. That area of the road is under construction.

The Highway Patrol says Chavan Carter, 40, of Powder Springs, Georgia failed to stop his semi with enough clearance and hit nine separate vehicles. The nine vehicles had slowed down in traffic but were not fully stopped when hit.

Carter now faces felony charges of vehicular assault and aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash killed Madison Creagan, 14, of West Shokan, New York and injured at least seven others.

The crash caused significant backups and necessitated the removal of a section of barrier wall to get the highway cleared.

All lanes of traffic were reopened around 8 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.