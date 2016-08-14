Over a hundred artists come out for 12th annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair

More than 130 artists from around the country came to the 12th annual Levis Commons Fine Art Fair put on by the Guild of Artists and Artisans Sunday.

Artists that showcased their work were juried in by a panel from the guild who allowed their entry. This is the same guild organization behind the prestigious Ann Arbor Art Fair that takes place in July.

Paul Fletcher was not only juried in, but he was also selected to have his art work as the poster advertisement for the event. Fletcher does encaustic art, an ancient style that uses bees wax and is one of the only encaustic artists in all of the U.S.

“I spend so much time in the studio and then to come out and see people physically come in and interact with the art work, I think that's the thing that drives most of the artists,” Fletcher said.

Another unusual art form that people viewed and bought was underwater photography by Chris Gug. His work features photographs of animals and wildlife from more than 40 countries. While providing visually pleasing images, Gug also tries to educate people about water life conservation.

“Our oceans are definitely in serious trouble right now and we as humans have caused the majority of those problems. So, I hope people are inspired to protect the oceans a little bit and at the same time respect our wildlife and respect the reefs,” Gug said.

Despite the rain on Saturday, organizers said the two-day fair was just as busy as past years. It will continue until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

