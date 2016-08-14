100 years later - Toledo Fire remembers the era of fire horses

Friday, August 12, marked the 100th anniversary of the last fire horse's retirement from the Toledo Fire Department.

The last Toledo fire horse served at fire station 15, which was at the time located at Airline and Gibbons Street in south Toledo. His retirement came at the point the department has completely motorized.

In honor of the anniversary, TFD shared an article from 1994 commemorating the use of fire horses on their Facebook page.

Read the full story here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.