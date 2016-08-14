Southview Cougars hope for a turnaround this season

The Southview Cougars are hoping for a turnaround this year after a rough season in 2015.

Last year, the team was very young and finished 2 and 8 - the first losing season in 14 years.

In his 23rd year at the school, Coach Jim Mayzes will start ten sophomores, including the Cougar's quarterback Brayton Schmidt.

"I like the positive attitude; They're working together. A lot of young ones but enough older ones to be good leaders, and the young ones were forged in the flames....They have good football attitudes," said Mayzes.

Jaycee Neill: "That's not how the program should be, but we gotta bounce back and have a better season this year," said team captain Jaycee Neill.

Southview opens their season at home with Rogers.

