Teen cancer survivor gives another amazing performance on America's Got Talent

Local singer and inspiration Caly Bevier gave yet another amazing performance on America's Got Talent Tuesday.

The young cancer survivor sang "Brave" by Sara Bareilles, and boy did she blow us all away.

This was the teens second time performing on the show. In her first appearance she sang Rachel Platten's "Fight Song," a song that has so much meaning for the young singer and given her so much exposure.

WTOL 11 first introduced you to 16-year-old Caly Bevier on an episode of Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson.

Caly, a Grand Rapids, Ohio native, was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer back in 2015. After 21 chemotherapy infusions, her cancer is now in remission. But her story has reached millions thanks to a video of her performing Rachel Platten's "Fight Song" at a charity event.

That video quickly went viral, and even caught the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

Now, Caly is showing America her skills on the stage of America's Got Talent, and making a great impression on the shows harshest judge Simon Cowell.

Stay with WTOL 11 as we continue to follow Caly's journey.

