Family remembers 17-year-old killed in overnight shooting as he rode his bike

Sunday was an emotional day for those who knew 17-year-old Desmont Kendall.

They comforted one another near the spot where he was gunned down hours earlier and remembered his life.

"As a sweetheart. My nephew. I loved him," said Kendall's aunt Kisha Gary.

Toledo police say the teenager was killed around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Nesslewood and Scottwood while riding his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For now, that's all police have to say about the case.

Residents are surprised this happened in their neighborhood.

"Very quiet. Peaceful. Nobody bothers anybody," said Tabatha Hodett.

Relatives say Kendall was a student at the Glass City Academy and was about to graduate. He had aspirations of becoming a rapper and boxer.

Kendall lives several blocks away, but was shot near the home of his aunt.

"He's a good person, a good person. My nephew. I love him to death. He was like a son to me," said Gary.

Toledo police are still looking for the killer.

If you have any information about the case, you're asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

