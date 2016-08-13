Two juveniles on motor scooter struck by car in central Toledo

The boys on their scooters (Source: Family)

Two boys are recovering in the hospital after the motor scooter they were riding on crashed into a car on Saturday night.

The accident happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Auburn.

Passenger Kartier Smith, 12, and the scooter’s driver, Marshaun Ulis, 11, were injured and taken to the hospital.

Toledo Police say Marshaun drove the scooter into the path of the car.

Marshaun's mother, Shalon Tibwell, says the boys are scraped up and will probably have to undergo therapy.

She says Marshaun received the scooter from his uncle two months ago as a birthday present.

Marshaun promised her something from his hospital bed.

“That he will never get on one of those ever again. And he will never get one because they're not safe,” said Tibwell.

The two boys are students at Robinson Elementary.

